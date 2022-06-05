6
Menu
Sports

Match Report: Etouga scores as Asante Kotoko beat Great Olympics in Accra

Video Archive
Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian youngster, Frank Mbella Etouga scored for Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 5, 2022, when the team defeated Accra Great Olympics 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The talented forward joined the Ghanaian giants last year before the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

Since marking his debut, the attacking has been in scintillating form and has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the country.

Today at the Accra Sports Stadium, Frank Mbella Etouga started for Asante Kotoko when the team locked horns with Great Olympics in a matchday 32 encounter of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

In what ensued as a tough game between the two clubs, the Cameroonian striker settled the game with a brilliant strike in the 68th minute to win the game for Asante Kotoko.

He is now the outright top scorer of the Ghana Premier League season with 21 goals.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: