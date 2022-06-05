Match Report: Etouga scores as Asante Kotoko beat Great Olympics in Accra

Cameroonian youngster, Frank Mbella Etouga scored for Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 5, 2022, when the team defeated Accra Great Olympics 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The talented forward joined the Ghanaian giants last year before the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Since marking his debut, the attacking has been in scintillating form and has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the country.



Today at the Accra Sports Stadium, Frank Mbella Etouga started for Asante Kotoko when the team locked horns with Great Olympics in a matchday 32 encounter of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

In what ensued as a tough game between the two clubs, the Cameroonian striker settled the game with a brilliant strike in the 68th minute to win the game for Asante Kotoko.



He is now the outright top scorer of the Ghana Premier League season with 21 goals.



