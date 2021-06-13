Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2-0 Medeama

Hearts of Oak are the league leaders currently

Accra Hearts of Oak opened a three-point lead at the top of the table after a relatively easier 2-0 win over title-chasers Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians managed to extricate themselves after a slow start to put their overly regimented opponents to the sword thanks to goals from Salifu Ibrahim and Benjamin Afutu.



Winger Ibrahim was clinical inside the box as his low shot sailed past goalkeeper Frank Boateng.



Baba Abdulai blocked Daniel Barnieh’s attempt at goal and the ball dropped in front of Ibrahim inside the area and the mid-season signing teleported it into the net.



But the first half belonged to Hearts who caused problems with their sleek and combative play.



Medeama were denied the opener on 29 minutes when Abass Mohammed header on a free-kick taken from the right side, bounced on the turf but goalkeeper Richard Attah produced a one-handed effort to palm it out.



Maybe, the visitors should have been awarded a penalty in the 38th minute when Isaac Mensah whacked down Rashid Nortey inside the box.

It was a clumsy tackle and an obvious decision was expected but the referee thought otherwise.



On the hour mark, Hearts of Oak doubled their lead through in-form Benjamin Afutu.







Deep floated free-kick dipped at the far post and Afutu –who was shockingly left unmarked-had the luxury of prodding the ball into the net.



Five minutes from regulation time, Prince Opoku Agyemang missed a glorious opportunity to reduce the deficit after left-back Fatawu Sulemana raided the flank and squared a shot.



Agyemang had contact but his effort lacked accuracy.