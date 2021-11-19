Match Report: Sundowns beat Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to lift maiden CAF WCL

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the CAF Women's Champions League winners

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns are winners of a maiden continental trophy

They beat Hasaacas Ladies by two unanswered goals



The game was played in Egypt



South African side Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defeated Hasaacas Ladies by 2-0 to lift the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



Two goals by Chuene Morifi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi earned them the historic prestigious trophy.



Chuene Morifi hit the first goal after tapping in a cross after 30 minutes of action.

Hasaacas were forced to play to the rhythm of Sundowns as they sat deep while the South Africans took charge of the midfield.



In the second half, Sundowns became more confident as Andisiwe Mgcoyi nutmegged Hasaacas goalkeeper to score the second goal after 70 minutes of action.



Hasaacas had no answers to the two goals despite, Sundowns being reduced to 10 players after a cynical challenge.



Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have now extended their unbeaten run for three years.



