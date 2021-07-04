Match Report: WAFA 1-0 Inter Allies- Academy boys beat Allies to go third

WAFA SC

WAFA SC recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Inter Allies at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Alhassan Seidu broke the deadlock early in the game after latching unto a beautiful assist by Enock Asubonteng.



The visitors however got a golden opportunity to draw level in the 15th minute after they were awarded a penalty.



But goalkeeper Boliver pulled off a stunning save to deny Paul Abanga from 12 yards.



Despite Allies’ best efforts a resolute WAFA defense kept them at bay as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the home team.



After the recess, the Academy boys regained control of the game and dominated for large parts of the half.

They however missed the absence of their in-form attacker Justus Torsutsey as their upfront looked wasteful with the numerous chances created in the second half.



The result takes them up to third on the league log with 50 points.



Match Summary:



WAFA SC 1-0 Inter Allies



( Alhassan Seidu Abu 4’)