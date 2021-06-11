Match Review Panel to re-hear cases of four match officials

Ghana Football Association logo

The GFA Appeals Committee has directed the General Secretary to write formally to the Match Review Panel to grant a hearing to all Match Officials before imposing any sanctions on them.

This was stated in decisions of the Ghana Football Assocaition's Appeals Committee on applications made by Referee Gabriel Arhin Opoku, Sulemana Latif, Siraj Yahaya, and Paul Deyegbe.



The Appeals Committee, therefore, set aside the decisions of the Match Review Panel in relation to the Match Officials above-mentioned.

The Review Panel is expected to reconsider the cases relating to all four cases with the expectation that they would be granted opportunities to make their case before a decision is made.