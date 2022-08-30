Match fixing: Ashantigold sue GFA

AshantiGold SC

Ashantigold Sporting Club has filed a complaint against the Ghana Football Association(GFA) under Article 33 of the 1992 constitution.

The club believe they have been treated unfairly and request that the court set right the GFA's decision after finding the Miners guilty of match manipulation.



In their letter sighted by GhanaWeb on August 30, 2022, Ashantigold stated that they demand a motion of redress under Article 33.



Article 33 in the 1992 constitution states that: "Where a person alleges that a provision of this Constitution on the fundamental human rights and freedoms has been, or is being or is likely to be contravened in relation to him, then, without prejudice to any other action that is lawfully available, that person may apply to the High Court for redress."



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, announced that AshantiGold and then Division One side Inter Allies have been found guilty of match-fixing in 2021.



Both teams have been demoted to the country's third-tier league. The DC also sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams.

The GFA stated that the sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season.



At the moment, all players found guilty in the match-fixing scandal have been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Arbitration for Sports upon appeal.











EE//KPE