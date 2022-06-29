Match fixing: GFA invites Albert Commey Aryeetey to assist with investigations

The GFA has invited Mr. Albert Commey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC to assist with investigations aimed at protecting the integrity of the game.
In an interview with Space FM, Mr. Commey made comments in relation to match manipulation and betting activities by some Premier League clubs.
All cases of match manipulation and betting are contrary to the provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics 2019, GFA Premier League Regulations 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.
The GFA has reminded both officials that the FIFA and GFA Code of Ethics impose duties on participants in football to assist the Association and FIFA in eradicating such ills from the game- the Duty to Disclose and the Duty to Cooperate.
Mr. Albert Commey Aryeetey is scheduled to meet the GFA on Friday July 9,2022 at 2pm.
