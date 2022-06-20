Match-fixing allegations fly as social media users react to Hearts of Oak defeat to RTU

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

RTU beat Hearts of Oak to escape relegation

Hearts of Oak end 2021/2022 season outside top four



RTU become second club to beat Hearts of Oak at home in 2021/2022 season



Concerns have been raised about Accra Hearts of Oak's last game in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season against Real Tamale United with some fans calling on the Ghana Football Association to investigate the Phobians.



The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions were humiliated in front of their home fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 19 after a 4-1 defeat to the Pride of the North.



Real Tamale United FC needed a win desperately in their last game against Accra Hearts of Oak to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League after their return to the top-flight league.



The Phobians thought they had the game under control after Suraj Seidu scored in the 9th minute but goals from David Abagna and Roland Frimpong ensured that they will end the season with a win.



The 4-1 defeat to RTU was Hearts of Oak's biggest defeat of the season and the fans suspected a foul play in the game, especially with how the Phobaians played their last four games.



Accra Hearts of Oak lost their last four games of the season and three of those defeats came against teams who were battling for their lives in the league. As a result, some have levelled match0fixing allegations against the Phobians, calling for investigations.



Accra Hearts Of Oak must be investigated as soon as possible. GFA do your work. Thanks ???? — LaRgE????‍???? (@LaRgEwanZet) June 20, 2022

Hearts of Oak really disgracing the premier league, defending champions? Ah — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) June 19, 2022

A staunch Hearts of Oak supporter, Wayo call on GFA to investigate Hearts vs RTU game over possible match manipulation.



“I want GFA to investigate this game and I don’t care even if Hearts of Oak will be ban” - Wayo told Angel FM. — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”???????? (@SistaAfia_) June 19, 2022

In Hearts of Oak’s last four Ghana Premier League games, they lost to King Faisal, Eleven Wonders and Real Tamale United. All three teams spent some time in the relegation zone on the final day. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 19, 2022

Hearts of Oak should be embarrassed by their form in the last 5 matches of the season. Unacceptable!!! pic.twitter.com/mwNhdqIrDy — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 20, 2022

RTU Coach Shaibu Ibrahim ????️????️



“Right after seeing Hearts of Oak’s line up, I knew we were going to win the game,"



I just displayed a three back formation and played high wingers, and two players behind our strikers and that was the trick.” pic.twitter.com/6nHED9Ypqj — Oyerepa Sports (@OyerepaSports) June 20, 2022

Hearts of Oak last 5 games before the end of the GPL season:



Hearts-1



RTU-4



Olympics-3



Hearts-0



Wonders-2 Hearts-1



Faisal-1



Hearts-0



Hearts-1



Karela-1



Win:0



Draw:1



Loss:4



Goals Scored:4 Goas conceded:11



Not the best of performance from the Phobians. pic.twitter.com/QgCDY1c1es — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) June 20, 2022