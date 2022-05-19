Match-fixing is a problem everywhere - King Faisal coach Branco Brozovic

Ashgold SC and Inter Allies

Hashmin Musah reveals match-fixing plot

GFA demote Ashanti Gold to Division two



Inter Allies and AshantiGold banned



King Faisal head, Branco Brozovic, has stated that match-fixing is not only a problem in Ghana but rather football in general.



The Ghana Football Association(GFA) on Monday demoted Ghana Premier League side, AshantiGold, and Division one side Inter Allies to division two after both teams were found guilty of playing a match of convenience (1) in 2021.



Reacting to the rising issues of betting and match-fixing in Ghana football, Brozovic said he was privy to the same issues during his time in China.



"I have seen the same problem in China because I have coached in China (and there was) the same problem," He told Kessben FM after his side won over Eleven Wonders.

When asked to suggest ways in which the GFA could curb issues of match-fixing, he said: "I don't know, I'm just a coach."



In a verdict released by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, both AshantiGold and Inter Allies were found guilty of match-fixing and were demoted to the third-tier league.



The sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season with six games left in the 2021/2022 season.



The scandal occurred during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, when Ashanti Gold beat now Division One side Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



A video of the goals went viral and among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



The DC have sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams.