Match-fixing scandal: Coach Opeele wants AshantiGold and Inter Allies players blacklisted

Inter Allies lost 7-0 to Ashantigold on matchday 34

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac "Opeele" Boateng wants players of Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies blacklisted by Premier League clubs following a scandalous match-fixing episode that has hit the Ghanaian top-flight and tainted the season.

Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah climbed off the bench to score two own goals and later claimed that he was foiling a match-fixing plot.



Musah, who is an Inter Allies centre-back Hashmin Musah confessed to scoring the two intentional own goals during the clash against Ashanti Gold.



Musah came off the bench and scored two own goals in the final 12 minutes, leaving Inter Allies 7-0 down.



The defender couldn’t have made his own goals look more deliberate if he’d tried.



The defender claims he netted the two goals on purpose because he believes the score had been agreed in advance for betting purposes.

But former Ghana Under-17 coach Isaac Opeele Boateng wants players who made the matchday squad punished by being blacklisted.



"We have publish the names of the players who made the matchday squad and blacklist them," he fumed on Asempa FM



"This is highly unacceptable in any jurisdiction. They (players of both teams) should be blacklisted. We will urge Premier League teams in Ghana not to engage them in the future."



