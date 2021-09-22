Match-fixing scandal: GFA charges Asante Kotoko new boy Richmond Lamptey

Richmond Lamptey joined Asante Kotoko from Inter Allies

• Richmond Lamptey has been charged by the GFA over the Ashantigold VS Inter Allies match-fixing game

• Lamptey left Inter Allies at the end of the 2020/2021 season to sign for Asante Kotoko



• He has until Friday, September 24, to respond to the charges leveled against them



Newly signed Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, has joined the tall list of players who have been charged by the Prosecutor of the Ghana Football Association for his involvement in a match of convenience in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 34 match between Ashantigold and relegated Inter Allies.



The matchday 34 games in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League dominated the headlines for bad reasons after Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scored two intentional own goals in the game.



The game ended 7-0 in favour of Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports stadium and according to Hashmin Musah, he did score two owns because he had heard before the game the match had been fixed to a correct score of 5-1.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang, a player of Ashantigold SC and Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC have now been served by the GFA and have until Friday, September 24, to respond to the charges leveled against them.



“Isaac Opoku Agyemang, a player of Ashantigold SC and Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC have both been charged for violating Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier league regulations.



“Lamptey has also been charged for breaching Article 26(1) and Article 26(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics in the Ghana Premier League Week 34 match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021.



“The GFA Prosecutor has also charged the Head Coach of Inter Allies FC Felix Aboagye, Team Manager of Inter Allies FC Ruben Adjetey, and a Club Official Joseph Boye Markwei for violating Article 11(2)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League regulations.



“They are all expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Friday, September 24, after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively,” the statement from the GFA read.