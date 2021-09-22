Match-fixing scandal: GFA charges Hashmin Musah, Seth Osei and two others

Inter Allies defender, Hashim Musah scored two own goals against Ashantigold

• Four players have been charged in connection to the Ashantigold VS Inter Allies match-fixing game

• Defender Hashmin Musah scored two intentional own goals in the said game



• The four players have until Friday, September 24, to respond to the charges leveled against them



The Prosecutor of the Ghana Football Association has charged four players on various counts of misconduct for facilitating and participating in a match of convenience in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 34 match between Ashantigold and relegated Inter Allies.



The said game was played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 17, 2021.



The game which ended in favour of Ashantigold, saw defender Hashmin Musah, who was introduced in the second half of the game against the Miners, score two dubious own goals to take the scoreline to 7-0 at the end of the game.

The player, in his defense, stated that he did what he did because he had heard before the game the match had been fixed to a correct score of 5-1, hence his decision to score those two own goals to spoil the bet.



The Ghana Football Association after a thorough investigation has charged four players namely Hashmin Musah, Seth Osei, Danso Wiredu Mensah, and Samed Mohammed on different counts in connection with the said game.



“The GFA Prosecutor has charged four players on various counts of misconduct for facilitating and participating in a match of convenience in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 34 match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021.



“Hashmin Musah of Inter Allies FC has been charged on four counts of misconduct for breaching Article 34(12), Article 34(5)(a), Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations and Article 11(2)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.



“Danso Wiredu Mensah of Inter Allies FC and Seth Osei of Ashantigold have both been charged for violating Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League Regulations in respect of the match between their two clubs.

“The GFA Prosecutor has also charged Samed Mohammed of Ashantigold SC on three counts of misconduct for a violation of Article 12(1)(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, Article 34(6)(d) and Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier league regulations.



“All four players are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Friday, September 24 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively,” the GFA statement read.



