Match-fixing scandal: GFA to place travel ban on Ashgold, Inter Allies players

Ashantigold thumped Inter Allies 7-0 on the final day of the 2020/2021 GPL season

Finder Sports has reported that Ghana Football Association is liaising with the Police CID and Interpol to place a travel ban on players of Ashantigold and Inter Allies for their alleged involvement in a fixed match.

The decision comes after allegations of match-fixing rocked the just ended Ghana League on the final day of the season at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.



The GFA had received a lot of plaudits for their #Bringbackthelove campaign which received acceptance within the Ghanaian football populace.



But all that hard work is at risk following the suspicious 7-0 drubbing of Inter Allies by Ashgold on the last day of the league season last weekend.



The suspicion of match-fixing has always been a feature in the Ghana League, especially getting to the end of the season but video evidence of players scoring own goals in the manner that an Inter Allies player did has never been seen before.



In a video that has gone viral, Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah was seen scoring two own goals in what appeared to be a deliberate effort and not a blunder in the 7-0 drubbing.



The scoreline is the heaviest recorded in the 2020/2021 season.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement released on Monday said the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Match-day 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021.



Part of the statement read “The Association will further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.



The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.



The GFA further urges any member of the public, the media, players, technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio, etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.”



Meanwhile, the management of both Inter Allies and Ashantigold have issued statements denying that they engaged in match manipulation.



