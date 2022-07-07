Match-fixing scandal hits Sierra Leone following 91-1, 95-0 scorelines in two matches

SLFA are investigating the two matches

Ashgold, Inter Allies match fixed

The Sierra Leone Football Association have announced that they have begun investigations into the circumstances that resulted in the recording of 91-1 and 95-0 scorelines in two matches played in the country.



A staggering 187 goals were scored in two games in the Division One League involving Kahunla Rangers versus Lumbebu and Kono's Gulf FC versus Koquima Lebanon.



Both Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC were chasing promotion to the elite division but were locked on equal points. With the two teams on the same point, it had to go down to goal difference.

As it turned out, Kahunla Rangers unbelievably trashed Lumbebu FC 91-1 while Gulf FC whitewashed Koquima Lebanon 95-0.



In a statement issued on Monday, July 4, the Sierra Leonean FA said the result was impractical and that it had already launched a probe into the result.



Parts of the statement read “Following the recent report of two 1st Division matches in the ongoing Eastern Regional Super 10 league which apparently impractical results of 91-1 and 0-95 respectively, the Sierra Leone Football Association would like to inform the general public that it has opened an official investigation into the outcome of the said matches.”



The massive scoreline will remind Ghanaians of the infamous Okwahu United versus Nania FC match. In that game, Nania defeated Okwahu United 31-0 while Great Mariners thrashed Mighty Jets 28-0.



