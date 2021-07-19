Match-fixing scandal rocks Ghana Premier League

An alleged match-fixing scandal has rocked the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The GFA had received a lot of plaudits for their #Bringbackthelove campaign which received acceptance within the Ghanaian football populace. But all that hard work is at risk following the suspicious 7-0 drubbing of Inter Allies by Ashgold on the last day of the league season this weekend.



The suspicion of match-fixing has always been a feature in the Ghana League, especially getting to the end of the season but video evidence of players scoring own goals in the manner that an Inter Allies player did has never been seen before.



In a video that has gone viral, an Inter Allies player is seen scoring two own goals in what appeared to be a deliberate effort and not a blunder in the 7-0 drubbing.



The scoreline is the heaviest recorded in the 2020/2021 season.



Persons close to the Ghana Football Association told GhanaWeb that they have seen the viral video and will issue a statement in the next few hours.



The FA is also set to report the matter to the Police CID for investigation.

According to our source, "The GFA will call for the detention of all players/officials of this game. The seizure of their travel documents to aid in investigations."



Watch the viral video below









The craziest own goals ever in the history of football.



Ashgold 7 vs 0 Inter Allies. Ghana Premier League smh. pic.twitter.com/bM2LSc7fC9 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 19, 2021