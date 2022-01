Match officials for DOL match week 15

Match officials

The GFA Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 15 of the Division One League.

Below are the Match Officials for DOL Week 11:



REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: STEADFAST vs BA UTD – LIVE ON FACEBOOK



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: NIATIRE SUNTUO AZIZ



ASSISTANTS: GEORGE A. AKISBOKA & ROBERT SUNDAY ADUKO



4TH REFEREE: MATTHEW ATUAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SEIDU BOMISON



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: MIGHTY ROYALS vs ARSENAL



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARIA



ASSISTANTS: YAKUBU ABDUL RAHMAN & FESTUS N. NBANGNAN



4TH REFEREE: ADAMU ABDUL RASHEED



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANK NIMAKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: BAFFOUR ACADEMY vs WA YAASIN



VENUE: TWUMASI SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM



ASSISTANTS:GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSAH& SEIDU ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: NYABILA MOHAMMED



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AYOO LUKE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: WA SUNTAA vs NSOATREMAN



VENUE: WA STADIUM



REFEREE: SAMUEL BANAHENE



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL OPOKU & ABDUL MAJEED EFFA



4TH REFEREE: NATHAN ANAFO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: HAMZA ISSAHAKU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISMAIL SANNI



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: NKORANZA vs KINTAMPO



VENUE: NKORANZA CHILDREN’S PARK



REFEREE: MAHAMA EWUNTOMA



ASSISTANTS: YAKUBU SAYIBU & MOHAMMED MOHAMMED



4TH REFEREE: UMAR ABUBAKARI SADIQ

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUKARI MUSTAPHA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRANK AMANKWAA



GFA CAMERAMAN: REINDORF OPOKU



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: YOUTH APOSTLES vs DREAMS TAMALE



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE:AMADU IBRAHIM



ASSISTANTS: ERNEST AWINBIRE AYAMBA & ASIGIBE MARLEY



4TH REFEREE: OLIVER TETTEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL OTOO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: BOFOAKWA vs TAMALE CITY



VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: JONES AKUBIEM



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ADUKO & HENRY ESSEL BEDIAKO



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED BAAKO ALHASSAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATRICK OSAE LARTEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: BOLGA ALL STARS vs UNITY



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: ALI ASANTE



ASSISTANTS: FORKOR ALIDU & DONMUA MORO AHMMED



4TH REFEREE: SIELA MOHAMMA ADAMS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: NEW EDUBIASE vs WASSAMAN



VENUE: BEKWAI



REFEREE: MORO YAHYA



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC DUODU & PARICK GOHA



4TH REFEREE: MATTHEW AYISU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWASI ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDU JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: HOLY STARS vs DWARFS



VENUE: CAM PARK



REFEREE:BLISS DOUGLAS KPORHA



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ASIEDU & EMMAMUEL AKANDEE

4TH REFEREE: JOHN KOOMSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PIUS KWARTEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: JOHN AFFUL



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: HASAACAS vs PACIFIC HEROES



VENUE: GYANDU PARK



REFEREE: JIBREAL SULEMAN



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC AMETSIKPO & CEPHAS ADAMS



4TH REFEREE: GODWIN KOFI KPODO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA ASAMOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FELIX BOANSI



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022 – 3PM



MATCH: DEPORTIVO vs SKYY



VENUE: EJISU PARK



REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY



ASSISTANTS: KWOSE BONIFACE & ISAAC PINTO



4TH REFEREE: YAHYA IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: OSEI KWADWO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: ALL BLACKS vs SOCCER INTELLECTUALS



VENUE: SWEDRU PARK



REFEREE :JOYCE O. APPIAH



ASSISTANTS: MARY TEI & MOSES AMEGBETOR



4TH REFEREE:ISAAC BROBBEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER:RICHARD IDDRISU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: ACHIKEN vs SAMARTEX



VENUE: ASSIN FOSU JOMSCO PARK



REFEREE: EMMANUEL ODOOM



ASSISTANTS: AUGUSTINE AFFUL & NICHOLAS ADADO



4TH REFEREE: DANIEL BOATENG



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWSON AMOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: MICHAEL AYEH



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: FUTURE STARS vs BYF



VENUE: EJISU



REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH

ASSISTANTS: ELVIS ATTAKORAH & YUSIF ABDUL GHAFFAR



4TH REFEREE: MAWULI MORTEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS AGGREY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:



GFA CAMERAMAN: EKOW DAVIES



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: NZEMA KOTOKO vs UNISTAR



VENUE: AMPAIN AAK SPORTS ARENA



REFEREE: FELIX AGBOZO



ASSISTANTS: BONOMIA TORDIA BASHIRU & DANIEL CONNEY



4TH REFEREE: PETER ANSAH TEYE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTUS ADJEI KANE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022 – 3PM



MATCH: MIGHTY JETS & GOLDEN KICKS



VENUE: DANSOMAN



REFEREE: WONDER ABLORDEPEY



ASSISTANTS: ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE & SHERIFF KWEKU DUAH



4TH REFEREE: BISMARK ASANTE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DANIEL DANKWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ACQUAYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: KWAEBIBIRM vs NANIA



VENUE: AKIM ODA STADIUM



REFEREE: ALFRED TABI



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK APPIAH KODUA & KWADZO AFETORGBOR



4TH REFEREE: FERDINAND NYANYI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: OLIVERT AMOAKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RACHEAL KORANKYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: STEPHEN BEDIE



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: VISION vs YOUNG WISE



VENUE: DAWU



REFEREE: BRIGHT AMEDONU



ASSISTANTS: DORIS ESSUMAN DARKO & BABAVI NGORLI ESO



4TH REFEREE: ANGEL ELISHA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT LARYEA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE TAGOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: LIBERTY vs TEMA YOUTH



VENUE: DANSOMAN

REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



ASSISTANTS: BEATRICE THAUD & YEVOO YAO



4TH REFEREE: ERIC ODONKOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MENSAH BEDIAKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ACQUAYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: UNCLE T vs SUSUBIBRIBI



VENUE: GSCE, PRAMPRAM



REFEREE: COURAGE AMPOFO



ASSISTANTS: ERNEST AKATEY & SALIFU IBRAHIM BABA



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC SIMMON BASSAW



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMEL ANNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEE



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: AKATSI ALL STARS vs INTER ALLIES



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: JOSHUA LAKONNAM



ASSISTANTS: DANIEL EKOW AKOTO & ABRAHAM KYEREMANTENG



4TH REFEREE: NASHIRU ABDUL LATIF



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALE TETTEH ODONKOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AKPABLI SANDOCAL



GFA CAMERAMAN: MICHAEL ICED



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: HEARTS OF LIONS vs ACCRA CITY STARS



VENUE: KPANDO



REFEREE: REUBEN MAKAFUI GLEKU



ASSISTANTS: ADAM ALHAJI MUTTAWARIL & ADAMS ABDUL SAMAO



4TH REFEREE: GODFRED KEGYAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KUEDUFIA FAMOUS



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC ELI ADZIE



GFA CAMERAMAN: MICHAEL ICED



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: KRYSTAL PALACE vs KOTOKU ROYALS



VENUE: AKOSOMBO



REFEREE: SINTO ELIASU TONSUGLO



ASSISTANTS: MORO ABASS KASIMPU & ABRAHIM NDEEGO



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH PIMPONG



MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA AGYEI SARPONG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISAAC YIRENKY AKUFFO



GFA CAMERAMAN: PATRICK NKANSAH