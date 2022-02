Match officials for Ghana Premier League Match Week 18

Match officials at a league game | File photo

The second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League begins this weekend with an exciting line up of matches.

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchday 18 of the GPL.



Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 18:







REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS



1. DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022



MATCH: ADUANA SC VS KARELA UNITED



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: JACON ADUNTERA



ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BAKAI & ERIC NDEBUGRI



4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORISSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



2. DATE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022



MATCH: LEGON CITIES VS HEARTS OF OAK



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH

ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO & RICHARD NARTEY



4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK AMOAKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SANGARI



LIVE ON STARTIMES



3. DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS GOLD STARS



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH & PROSPER AVINOU



4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



4. DATE: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022



MATCH: WAFA VS KING FAISAL



VENUE: WAFA PARK

REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM & KENNETH TWENEBOAH- KODUA



4TH REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA BOAMAH NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



LIVE ON STARTIMES



5. DATE: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022



MATCH: OLYMPICS VS RTU



VENUE: ACCRA STADIUM



REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU & FREEMAN ANWULO



4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREW TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES



6. DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022



MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS BECHEM UNITED

VENUE: AKOON PARK



REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ASANTE & THEOPHILUS AKUGRE



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



LIVE ON STARTIMES



7. DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022



MATCH: ASHGOLD VS ELEVEN WONDERS



VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM



REFEREE: PHILIP ARTHUR FORSON



ASSISTANTS: ATO FORSON & PASCAL MAWUSI



4TH REFEREE: MAXWEL HANSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM LANTE QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



8. DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022

MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL & ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM GIDIGLO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



9. DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022



MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VS DREAMS FC



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: MOHAMMMED MISBAOU



ASSISTANTS: SULEMANA SALAO DEEN & KENNETH ARMOO



4TH REFEREE: MARTIN AKUDZI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JACOB AMEGATSEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



LIVE ON STARTIMES