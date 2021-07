Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchweek 33

GFA has announced referees for this weekend's GPL games

The Referee Committee of the GFA has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 33 of the Ghana Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 33



REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



1.



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS ADUANA FC



VENUE: DAWU PARK



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ALLOU TEBSON& ISAAC NYAMEKYE



4TH REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DANQUAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FREDERICK GYAN MANTE



GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMAKOR



2.



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2021



MATCH: KING FAISAL VS EBUSUA DWARFS – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & STEPHEN BALANGUENA

4TH REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKOOM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



3



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS GREAT OLYMPICS



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY, BEREKUM



REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



ASSISTANTS: RICHARD APPIAH & THOMAS NGINDIEYE



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



4.



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VS DREAMS FC



VENUE: LEN CLAY SPORTS STADIUM - OBUASI



REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFAH

ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & PASCAL MAWUSI



4TH REFEREE: KENNY JOSEPH PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



5.



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: OBED DANQUAH



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM & DAVID ADDICO



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFAH ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO



6.



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS ASANTE KOTOKO – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK

REFEREE: JONES AKUBIEM



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH & KOFI KYEI ANDOH



4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



7.



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS LEGON CITIES



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & MUMUNI FUSEINI



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



8.



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: KARELA FC VS WAFA

VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & PATRICK PAPALA



4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DANIEL NTOW AYEH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



9.



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 2021



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VS MEDEAMA



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK - TECHIMAN



REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI & BAWA HARUNA



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED