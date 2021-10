Match officials for Regional Women's Zonal championship announced

The Women's League is ongoing

Match Officials for the Women’s Regional League Match day two matches have been announced.

Below are the Match Officials for Match day one including Venue Media Officers and Cameramen



No. REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



NORTHERN ZONE



DATE: 10TH OCTOBER, 2021



MATCH: DYNAMITES LADIES VS ZICOM LADIES



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: FUSEINI MARIAM



ASSISTANTS: ISSAH FATIMATA & AMINA ABDALLAH



4TH REFEREE: MARY ZONG



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MONICA ACHUADEM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

DATE: 10TH OCTOBER,2021



MATCH: FC SAVANNAH VES REAL CRUSADERS



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: EUNICE BAKIBANE



ASSISTANTS: LYDIA EFFAH & ADWOA AGYEIWAA



4TH REFEREE: FAIZATU JAKPA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALICE AYINNIE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA



DATE: 10TH OCTOBER,2021



MATCH: FOSU ROYAL LADIES VS DREAMZ LADIES



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: BELINDA ALORIGA



ASSISTANTS: ISHAQ HAWAWU & RABI IBRAHIM



4TH REFEREE: FELICIA ADDO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALICE AYINNIE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA



SOUTHERN ZONE



DATE: 11TH OCTOBER, 2021



MATCH: VALUED GIRLS VS ARMY LADIES



VENUE: MADINA ZONGO ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: MARIAMA YANUSAH



ASSISTANTS: BENEDICTA AYEDZI & BRIDGET ATSUFUI DEY

4TH REFEREE: CYNTHIA ANUYERE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JUSTINE NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAAB



DATE: 11TH OCTOBER, 2021



MATCH: BASAKE HOLY ROYALS VS SOCRATES LADIES



VENUE: MADINA ZONGO ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: MANSA HOMMEY



ASSISTANTS: GLORIA SENA KUMEDZRO & AGNES GOHOHO



4TH REFEREE: REJOICE ADOKWEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JUSTINE NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAAB



DATE: 11TH OCTOBER, 2021



MATCH: FAITH LADIES VS ANLO LADIES



VENUE: MADINA ZONGO ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: LOVIA B. DUODO



ASSISTANTS: ELIZABETH ALELA & JANET AIDOO



4TH REFEREE: COMFORT ATIADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: COMFORT COFIE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ZAINAB ABUBAKAR BAMBA



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAAB