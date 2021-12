Match officials for Women's Premier League matchweek 2 revealed

Women’s Premier League

The Referees Committee has appointed Match Officials for Matchweek 2 of the Women’s Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 2:



1 DATE: DECEMBER 25, 2021



MATCH: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VRS SEA LIONS



VENUE: ADU YAW ASASSAN PARK



REFEREE: PORTIA MENSAH



ASSISTANTS: ANITA EASTWOOD AND JANET AIDOO



4TH REFEREE: MARIAMA YUNOSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: HANNAH BENIN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA



GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL BENTUM



2 DATE :DECEMBER 26, 2021



MATCH: POLICE LADIES VRS BERRY LADIES



VENUE:MCDAN LA TOWN PARK



REFEREE: GLORIA YAYRA MORTSU



ASSISTANTS: BENEDICTA AYEDZI AND BRIDGET ATSOFUI DEY



4TH REFEREE: REJOICE ADDOKWEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MEDINA SREM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EDNA QUANSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

3 DATE : DECEMBER 26, 2021



MATCH: LADYSTRIKERS VRS THUNDER QUEENS



VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: COMFORT ATIADEY



ASSISTANTS: MARTHA AMOATEMAA AND AGNES GOHOHO



4TH REFEREE: CYNTHIA ANAFO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PHILOMENA AFFUL



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOHN KWESI ARTHUR



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA



4 DATE : DECEMBER 25, 2021



MATCH: FAITH LADIES VRS IMMIGRATION LADIES



VENUE: CARL REINDORF PARK



REFEREE: FADILA KASSIM



ASSISTANTS: LUCY MARFO AND ADELAIDE AKYAA



4TH REFEREE; ANGELA BASOTI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN AGGOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: BETTY YAWSON



GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE



5 DATE : DECEMBER, 2021

MATCH: ARMY LADIES VRS HASAACAS LADIES



VENUE: MCDAN LA TOWN PARK



REFEREE: MARIAMA FUSEINI



ASSISTANTS: ANTOINETTE AMEGATSHI AND GLORIA SENA KUMEDZRO



4TH REFEREE: PRISCILLA KLOVE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: LOUISA ARMANOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EDNA QUANSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB



6 DATE : DECEMBER 25,2021



MATCH: PEARLPIA VRS FC SAVANNAH



VENUE:ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: FAIZATU JAKPA



ASSISTANTS: FATIMATA ISSAH AND RABI IBRAHIM



4TH REFEREE: BARIKISU SALIFU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MONICA ACHIADEM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL-GAFARU ABDUL-KARIM



GFA CAMERAMAN: SAMUEL DZIMADO



7 DATE : DECEMBER 25,2021



MATCH: PRISON LADIES VRS NORTHERN LADIES

VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK



REFEREE: AUGUSTINA TETTEH



ASSISTANTS: DIANA KPIEONYA AND CYNTHIA MENSAH



4TH REFEREE: DORA AGOMNAB



MATCH COMMISSIONER: VIVIAN DAPAAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:NAFISA YAKUBU



GFA CAMERAMAN: REINDORF OPOKU



8 DATE : DECEMBER 26,2021



MATCH: KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY VRS SUPREME LADIES



VENUE: ATONSU ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: VIDA YANUBE



ASSISTANTS: PATRICIA KYERAA AND BELINDA KUSINA BANE



4TH REFEREE: AUDREY ATANPUGBIRE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: BERNICE ADUTWUMWAA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HELEN DARKOA



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH



9 DATE : DECEMBER 24,2022



MATCH: DREAMZ LADIES VRS FABULOUS LADIES



VENUE: WESCO PARK -KUMASI

REFEREE: JOYCE ALIMISIMI APPOH



ASSISTANTS: ABIGAIL ABANGA AND COMFORT ANYIGBE



4TH REFEREE: RITA NKANSAH BOATENG



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATIENCE AZUEDEM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABIGAIL ADU BOAHENE



GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING



10. DATE :DECEMBER 25,2021



MATCH: ASHTOWN LADIES VRS AMPEM DARKOA



VENUE: BANTAMA ASTRO TURF



REFEREE: SERAPHINE ANYINAM



ASSISTANTS: VICTORIA AKORLI AND FORGIVE AVULAKPOR



4TH REFEREE: MANSAH HOMMEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: HILDA DORIS OKAI



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HELEN DARKO