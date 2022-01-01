Match report: Asante Kotoko records first ever win in Dormaa after beating Aduana Stars 2-0

Asante Kotoko players celebrates with their supporters

Asante Kotoko recorded their first away win against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Saturday.

The game ended 2-0 in favor of the Porcupine Warriors kind courtesy goals from George Mfeguee and Richmond Lamptey on matchday 11 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko took the lead in the 20th minute through George Mfeguee who headed in from a cross to give the away side the opening goal of the game.



Aduana Stars midfielder Mohammed Abass went down in the box in the 23rd minute but the referee ignored calls for a penalty.



Mudasiru’s long-range effort came off the crossbar to deny Asante Kotoko the second goal in the 34th minute.



Asante Kotoko dominated the first half and ended the break with the deserving lead.



Bright Adjei missed a glorious opportunity in the second half to get the equalizer for Aduana Stars in the 62nd minute.

Yahaya Mohammed nearly came up with the equalizer in the 67th minute as he failed to direct his header at goal.



Danlad Ibrahim came up with a brilliant save to deny Aduana Stars in the 86th minute following a strike from Abass Mohammed.



Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey sealed the win for the Porcupine Warriors in the 89th minute following a blunder from the Aduana Stars defense.



Aduana Stars have now suffered back-to-back defeats this season after losing to Medeama away and against Asante Kotoko at home.



The Ogya lads have also been handed their second home defeat of the season, losing both games to Kumasi-based clubs.