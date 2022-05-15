Match report: Bechem United beat Aduana Stars to reach FA Cup final

Bechem United reached their second MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, 15 May 2022, after beating Aduana Stars 2-0 at the Golden City Park in Berekum.
The Hunters scored two goals in the first half to set up a meeting with defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak who pipped Dreams FC 3-2 on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Striker Emmanuel Avornyo shot Kassim Mingle’s side into the lead in the 16th minute.
The no.7 shirted struck a low grounder from outside the area which went through the legs of an Aduana defender and slipped past goalkeeper Joseph Addo.
After 25 minutes, Bechem doubled their advantage when in-form Augustine Okrah scored a fantastic long-range freekick to win the game for the Hunters.
Aduana, who went into the match as favourites, were kept at bay by an improved Bechem backline marshalled by Samuel Osei Kuffour and Kofi Agbesimah.
Bechem are now on course to win their second FA Cup trophy after a 2-1 win over second-tier side Okwahu United at Cape Coast Stadium in 2016.
The final of the 2022 FA Cup will be played at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on 26 June 2022.
