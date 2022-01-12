Match report: Medeama beats Hearts of Oak 1-0 in Tarkwa

The Phobians have lost to Medeama again in Tarkwa

Accra Hearts of Oak's former defender, Vincent Atinga scored against the club on Wednesday afternoon to win the matchday six Ghana Premier League outstanding game for Medeama SC.

The Phobians today locked horns with the Yellow and Mauve outfit at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa to clear an outstanding match in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Although both teams excelled in the first half and created decent chances, neither side could score as they went into the break on level pegging.



In the second half, Accra Hearts of Oak dominated the early parts but could not find the back of the net.

After coming in strong in the last 10 minutes of the game, defender Vincent Atinga came back to haunt his former club Accra Hearts of Oak from the penalty spot.



The centre-back accepted responsibilities from the 12 yards after a penalty was awarded and fired home his effort to give his side the victory.



Whiles the win pushes Medeama SC into the top four, Hearts of Oak’s chances of winning the league this season have become slimmer.