6
Menu
Sports

Match report: Mfegue gets brace as Kotoko tear Bibiani Gold Stars apart in Kumasi

Video Archive
Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021/2022 Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in style as they thumped Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The Week 20 game at the Baba Yara Stadium started on a bright note for Kotoko as they took the lead through George Mfegue.

The Cameroonian striker was quick to capitalize on a mistake by goalkeeper Ernest Kussi and put the ball in an empty net in the 32nd minute and got his second goal after being assisted by his countryman Franck Etouga Mbella before the break.

Augustine Agyapong made it 3-0 shortly after the second half started as his shot deflected off a Bibiani Gold Stars defender in the 59th minute.

Franck Etouga made it 4-0 from the spot-kick in the 80th minute to take his goal tally to 14 goals as he aims to become the first foreigner to win the GPL top scorers award.

Second-half substitute Samuel Boateng made it five in the 86th minute to complete trhe resounding victory for Asante.

Asante Kotoko have now amassed 44 points after 20 games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga
Reasons Ag opposed Barker-Vormawor bail revealed
Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi
‘I don’t take loans because the interest rates are ridiculous’ – Ken Agyapong
Related Articles: