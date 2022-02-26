10
Match report: Muntari record first assist as Legon Cities strike late to deny Hearts victory

Sat, 26 Feb 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A late goal from Osman Amadu helped Legon Cities to draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak on Saturday afternoon.

Nicknamed the Royals, the capital-based club today locked horns with the Phobians at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in a matchday 18 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season.

Following an impressive start to the game, Hearts of Oak led after just 11 minutes courtesy of a strike from attacker Isaac Mensah who connected to a cross from Sulley Muntari.

Although Hearts of Oak appeared to be heading to a vital win, the team has been made to rue missed chances.

An Osman Amadu equalizer in added minutes of the second half meant that the clash ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The result has denied Hearts of Oak a chance to break into the top four with the team remaining far away from the top and with little chance of winning the league.

Source: footballghana.com
