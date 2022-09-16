Match report: Nsoatreman FC defeat Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0

Nsoatreman FC

Debutants, Nsoatreman FC have kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars on matchday two of the 2022/2023 betpawa Premier League.

The newcomers were scheduled to play the first match of the debut top-flight league campaign last weekend but the game against Asante Kotoko was postponed due to the Porcucpine's participation in the CAF Champions League.



Today at the ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????, Nsotreman FC hosted Bibiani Gold Stars in a game serving as a matchday 2 encounter of the league campaign.



The home team managed to play some fine football and dominated the first half alright but could not find the back of the net.



Thankfully, the efforts of Nsoatreman FC paid off after the break.

Last season’s top scorer Samuel Ofori converted a penalty kick in the 71st minute to shoot the hosts into a lead.



With Bibiani Gold Stars failing to score at full-time, Nsoatreman FC have earned the maxim three points.



