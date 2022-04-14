6
Menu
Sports

Match report: Patrick Razak scores to send Hearts of Oak into MTN FA Cup semis

Video Archive
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have reached the semi-finals of this year’s MTN FA Cup competition following a narrow 1-0 win against Skyy FC thanks to a strike from Patrick Razak.

The defending champions of the domestic cup competition faced off with the lower-tier league club in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Despite dominating the first 45 minutes of the encounter, Hearts of Oak could not score and had to wait until the 66th minute of the second half for the crucial winning goal.

Experienced midfielder Gladson Awako chipped a lovely pass to winger Patrick Razak who made no mistake but slotted his effort into the Skyy FC net.

Courtesy of the narrow 1-0 win by Hearts of Oak, the team has advanced to the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition where they will face fellow Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

In the other semi-final game, Bechem United will lock horns with Aduana Stars to compete for a place in the final.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding
Kofi Adoma regrets treachery, appreciates wife for her composure during ‘turmoil’
Related Articles: