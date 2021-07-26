'Match winner' Jonathan Mensah reacts to Columbus Crew's victory over Atlanta United

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has urged his Columbus Crew teammates to 'keep going' after snatching the winner in the game against Atlanta United on Saturday.

The Columbus Crew captain headed home the winner for the Black and Gold in the 65th minute of the match against Atlanta United at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.



Mensah admitted it was a tough game but led by example by fetching the winner for his side.



"Hard-fought victory on the road, we keep going," he wrote on Twitter.



The goal was his first of the season after 14 matches in the 2021 Major League Soccer campaign.

The 31-year-old has been outstanding for Crew as they lie fourth on the Eastern Conference table.



The Ohio based club are hoi=ping to successfully defend the title they won last season.



Mensah's compatriot Harrison Afful missed the game in Atlanta.



