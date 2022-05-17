Matching fixing has been in Ghana football for decades - JE Sarpong

Veteran Coach , JE Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, is not surprised that Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies have been demoted to the Division Two League over match-fixing.



Coach JE Sarpong stated that match-fixing has been in the league for decades, but authorities are always quick to dismiss the claims without investigating the issue themselves.



His comment comes on the back of the verdict released by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association which concluded that Ashantigold and Inter Allies colluded to fix a Ghana Premier League game.



"Betting and match-fixing has been in the league for a very long time but the authorities ignore all the red-black. Club owners were always playing match of convenience," he said on Peace FM.

He also urged the Ghana Football Association to collaborate with the various betting companies in the country to come to a consensus on how they can curb the canker.



"The GFA and the betting companies should organize a stakeholder meeting on how they can solve the issue and prevent it from happening again which in my opinion will be very difficult," he added.



Ashantigold and Inter Allies have been demoted to the Division Two League, while officials, coaches, and players have been banned after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game.



