Mathew Amoah was better than Asamoah Gyan - Sports Debate fan

While majority of Ghanaians who featured on this episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate were hailed Asamoah Gyan as the greatest Black Stars striker, there was a strong opposition to that claim.

Contrary to the arguments that Asamoah Gyan's record as the all time top scorer makes him the greatest, the strong fan of Mathew Amoah argued otherwise.



The fan claimed that Asamoah Gyan is currently the top scorer of the Black Stars because Mathew Amoah was sabotaged in the team.



In his analysis, Mathew Amoah was a better striker than Gyan so he won't be swayed by the latter's goals for the Black Stars.



"Asamoah Gyan is not my all time top scorer because he was not even better than Mathew Amoah. Mathew Amoah was Ghana's top scorer during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers but he was sabotaged for Gyan to play in the tournament."

"Don't deceive yourself that Asamoah Gyan is the all top scorer so he is the greatest because Mathew Amoah would have scored more if he had the same opportunity as Gyan," he told Joel Eshun on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate.



Mathew Amoah scored 12 goals for Ghana in 45 games while Asamoah Gyan hold the all time top scorer's record with 51 goals in 109 appearances.



Watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below.



