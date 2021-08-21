Mathew Anim Cudjoe drawing interest from Scottish side Dundee United

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United this summer.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder most recently played for Legon Cities on loan from Young Apostles in Ghana’s Premier League – where the season has just finished.



He has been capped at U-20 and was part of the Black Satellites team that won the African Youth Championship in Mauritania and was recently called into the Ghana U-23 squad.



Cudjoe, who can play off the wing or behind the forward line, turns 18 in November and looks set to be leaving Africa and headed for Europe.



The teenager was on trial at German giants Bayern Munich in February last year and had a spell with Asante Kotoko two seasons ago.

Cudjoe is seen as a top talent, with admirers all over the continent.



Sources say Dundee are interested in acquiring the player to Scotland to play top-flight football.



If he signs on the dotted line at Tannadice, Cudjoe would go into new United head coach Tam Courts’ first-team squad as the club look to develop young talent.



There are, however, significant amounts of red tape to cut through before the teenage star can join Dundee United as the recruitment team are exploring their options.