Mathew Anim Cudjoe leads new set of Black Satellites players invited to camp

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe plays for Legon Cities

Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe will lead a new set of Black Satellites players invited to camp to begin preparations for upcoming international assignments.

Head coach Karim Zito, who led Ghana to the CAF U-20 Cup of Nations glory earlier this year, invited 35 players to start the process of building a new team.



The players are expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



Below is the list of players invited:



1.Kwabena Boateng- Accra Great Olympics FC



2.Emmanuel Ayei- Shalon FC



3.Kweku Boateng- Charity Stars FC



4.Anim Matthew Cudjoe- Legon Cities FC



5.Mensah Ivan Anokye- Zalina FC

6.Ofori MacCarthy- Eleven Wonders FC



7.Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah- Heart of Lions FC



8.James Ampofo- Semper C



9.Frank Boateng- Prestige FC



10.Agyemang Duah Emmanuel- Ebony FC



11.Kobena Gogo Boahen- Swedru All Blacks FC



12.Samari Salifu Abass- Young Apostles FC



13.Emmanuel Osei Asibey- Benab FC

14.Eugene Amporfo Amankwah- Benab FC



15.Mose Salifu Bawa- Cheetah FC



16.Mohaison Mohmoud- Ebony Babies



17.Jonas Naafo- Nania FC



18.Raphic Maftawo- Rences FC



19.Shaibu Abdallah- In God We Trust FC



20.Daniel Owura Akuffo- Still Believe FC



21.John Bitigi- Real Lions FC

22.Zaidan Alhassan- New Edubiase FC



23.Emmanuel Mensah- Simpafi Soccer Academy



24.Kelvin Saaba- Dansoman Bea



25.Daniel Lokka Queye- Vision FC



26.Collins Boah- In God We Trust FC



27.Patrick Arthur- Renees FC



28.Atta Amoss- Offinso United FC



29.Sylvester Antwi- Feyenoord Youth FC

30.Anastasius Satuh- Kasina Nankana FC



31.Bukari Sommed- Bolga All Stars FC



32.Baffoe Isaac- Young Apostles FC



33.Sayibu Yakubu- BYJ



34.Gideon Majambe Armah- Oil City FC



35.Adu Boahen Hayford- Real Lions F