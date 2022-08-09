1
Mathew Anim Cudjoe named MOTM in Dundee United's loss to Livingston

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe put in a virtuoso performance for his Scottish side  Dundee United on  Sunday despite a defeat to Livingston.

The 18-year-old former Kotoko, Legon  Cities winger came on in the 52nd minute as a replacement for Glen  Middleton.

He was unplayable each time he had the ball as he ghosted past opponents like they did not exist in the game.

Anim  Cudjoe sent a fierce shot goalwards but it was tipped wide by Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George.

He was a constant threat to the backline of Livingston and nearly grabbed the equalizer for his side in added time as his shot flew past the left-hand pots by a whisker.

With his side losing 1-0 and not starting the game he was still named the man of the match.

