2
Menu
Sports

Mattew Anim Cudjoe reacts after making Dundee United debut in Scottish Premiership

Ghana International Mattew Anim Cudjoe Ghana international Mattew Anim Cudjoe

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Matthew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to have made his debut for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 79th minute as United earned a 1-1 draw at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh with Hibernian.

Cudjoe replaced Mark Mcnulty and lasted 11 minutes on the pitch.

He had 75% accurate passes and nearly scored late on in the match but he smashed his shot into the side netting.

The Dundee United match report read: ''The introduction of Mathew Anim-Cudjoe seemed to spark life into the attack and Arab contingent behind the goal, the Ghanaian’s entry to the pitch greeted with a loud cheer along with his first touch in a United shirt.

''Anim-Cudjoe went for the near-post in the 89th minute after dancing inside Newell but the ball skidded into the side-netting.''

"The AFCON U-20 champion reacted in a post after playing his first game for Dundee United : Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible, especially my coach.To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc, you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: