Mattew Anim Cudjoe reacts after making Dundee United debut in Scottish Premiership

Ghanaian youngster, Matthew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to have made his debut for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
The 18-year-old was introduced in the 79th minute as United earned a 1-1 draw at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh with Hibernian.
Cudjoe replaced Mark Mcnulty and lasted 11 minutes on the pitch.
He had 75% accurate passes and nearly scored late on in the match but he smashed his shot into the side netting.
The Dundee United match report read: ''The introduction of Mathew Anim-Cudjoe seemed to spark life into the attack and Arab contingent behind the goal, the Ghanaian’s entry to the pitch greeted with a loud cheer along with his first touch in a United shirt.
''Anim-Cudjoe went for the near-post in the 89th minute after dancing inside Newell but the ball skidded into the side-netting.''
"The AFCON U-20 champion reacted in a post after playing his first game for Dundee United : Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible, especially my coach.To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc, you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether."
Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible especially my coach .To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether ???????? ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vwnvMlxmu9— Mathew Anim Cudjoe (@CudjoeAnim) April 2, 2022
