0
Menu
Sports

Matthew Cudjoe on-board with Dundee United to Spain for pre-season

Matthew Anim Cudjoe Pre Season The 18-year-old is preparing for a full season with the Tangerines after signing a three-year-deal

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe has travelled with Dundee United’s squad to Marbella, Spain for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 Scottish Premier League.

The 18-year-old is preparing for a full season with the Tangerines after signing a three-year-deal in January this year.

He made two appearances- just 67 minutes in total-and that was under former coach Thomas Courts.

Jack Ross has since taken charge at Tannadice and Cudjoe must impress the new coach to feature often.

Dundee United will have a busy season after qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: