Matthew Cudjoe on-board with Dundee United to Spain for pre-season

Youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe has travelled with Dundee United’s squad to Marbella, Spain for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 Scottish Premier League.

The 18-year-old is preparing for a full season with the Tangerines after signing a three-year-deal in January this year.



He made two appearances- just 67 minutes in total-and that was under former coach Thomas Courts.



Jack Ross has since taken charge at Tannadice and Cudjoe must impress the new coach to feature often.

Dundee United will have a busy season after qualifying for the Europa Conference League.



