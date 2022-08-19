Mauritania withdraw from WAFU U-15 tournament after 6-0 defeat to 'overaged' Sierra Leone

Mauritania lost 6-0 to Mauritania in WAFU U-15

Mauritania have reportedly withdrawn from the West African Football Union U-15 tournament due to alleged cheating.

The country's withdrawal from the tournament came after their 6-0 defeat to alleged 'overaged' Sierra Leone on Thursday, August 18, 2022,



According to journalist Saddick Adams, Mauritius' decision was based on the safety of their players, avoiding injuries and the age gap between the Serrie Leoneans and Mauritius players.



Below are some pictures from the Mauritius defeat to Serrie Leone

Pictures: Mauritania U15 in white and Sierra Leone in blue. pic.twitter.com/VRfgaPqU0g — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 19, 2022

