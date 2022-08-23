Maxwell Abbey bids farewell to Olympics fans ahead of a reported move to Hearts of Oak

Former Accra Great Olympics winger, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Winger Maxwell Abbey Quaye has sent a farewell message to the supporters of the Great Olympics ahead of his reported transfer to city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Black Galaxies winger, who has excelled in the Ghana Premier League in the last two seasons with the Dade Boys, has reportedly signed a two-year contract to join the 2022 MTN FA Cup winners as a free agent.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye has taken to Twitter to announce his departure from the club, but left out his next destination in his tweet.



“I came, I saw, I conquered. We all trying to make this world a better place to live. Leaving my dear club, Great Olympics, is like leaving the earth to a different planet where things are going to be new around but talent never fades, long live DADE,” Quaye wrote on Twitter.

He scored 20 goals in 60 appearances for Great Olympics while earning a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



