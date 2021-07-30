Maxwell Boakye harbours dream of playing for Liverpool

Karela United forward, Maxwell Boakye

Karela United forward Maxwell Boakye has set sights on playing for English giants, Liverpool, before hanging his boots.

The enterprising striker joined the ‘Pride of the West’ before the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League and had a descent campaign.



He featured 21 times in all competitions for the club scoring 2 goals.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Maxwell Boakye disclosed it is his prime target to play for the English Premier League outfit before retirement.

“I have featured in the Ghana league for a very long time and now I want to move outside the country but much will depend on Karela United because I still have a contract with them”



“I want to play for Liverpool and I wouldn’t be happy if am not able to play for them” he said.