Maxwell Konadu admits Legon Cities deserved to lose to Accra Lions

Legon Cities trainer, Maxwell Konadu, has admitted that his side were off-colour in their defeat to Accra Lions on Monday, May 9, 2022.



The newcomers stunned former Black Stars assistant coaches' side, beating them 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the game, he said his side started the game slowly which he attributed to poor warm-up.



“I think we started very slow. I don’t know but I need to ask the physical trainer what happened as to whether we didn’t warm up well or something,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.

He continued that his time came to live in the game at the tail end of the match.



“We came in strongly in the last 20 minutes or so in the first half and after the first half we came in strongly and tried to get the equalizer but it didn’t happen.”



The former Black Stars B coach concluded that his team will accept the defeat and correct the wrongs in the next fixture.



“It's a game, we just have to take it in good faith and go and prepare well and try to also beat Dreams FC.”



The defeat brought an end to the Royals' three straight wins, which was their third loss in 11 matches since the start of the second round of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Legon Cities sit in 8th position on the log with 39 points after 28 matches.