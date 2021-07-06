Maxwell Konadu begins job at Legon Cities

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko SC trainer Maxwell Konadu has officially started work at Legon Cities less than 24 hours after his appointment.

The coach whose appointment was confirmed on Sunday night began his job this afternoon at the club’s training grounds.



Maxwell and assistant coach Wahid Mohammed took the Boys throughout the section as they begin preparations for matchday 32 of the Ghana Premier League against Elmina Sharks.



The experienced Ghanaian tactician in January 2021, lost his job at Ghana Premier League giant’s Asante Kotoko SC to Coach Johnson Smith after recording some unpleasant results for the club.

Maxwell will combine the Legon Cities job together with the Ghana U17 Job until the rest of the current campaign.



