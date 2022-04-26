Maxwell Konadu details how he defeated Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has opened up on how he masterminded a 3-1 win against his former side Asante Kotoko on Sunday in a matchday 26 fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The Royals handed The Porcupine Warriors their second home defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



A brace from Hans Kwoffie and another goal from Michel Otto ensured Legon Cities secured another three points to move up the league log. For Asante Kotoko it was their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing campaign.



Kotoko had lost away to Real Tamale United in week 25 and needed to bounce back with a win as they close in on the league title. However, their chase to close in on the league title has been postponed following the defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday.



Speaking at the post-match conference, Maxwell Konadu revealed how he defeated the Porcupine Warriors at their own backyard.



“Both teams did well, with all due respect to my beloved club Kotoko. It’s a team I know too well and from the initial stages, we practiced that we have to come and isolate their full-backs. I think that made the trick for us,”.

“Our job speaks for us, I mean when you have a small team like Legon Cities, you don’t need to talk too much before the big games.



“We’ve been working so hard, we were struggling at the beginning of the season. As and when the season was progressing, our game was also improving. But there has been a change of system, we’ve adopted the 4-4-2 now and we are playing it so well. It’s working for us so I think we will continue to use it until we get the much-needed results that we want”, he added.



Asante Kotoko are still on top of the league table with 52 points.



Legon Cities have moved up to the eighth position with 36 points after the win.