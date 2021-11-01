Maxwell Konadu hails Legon Cities players for disrupting Hearts of Oak’s plans

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu

• Maxwell Konadu says his plan against Hearts of Oak worked

• Legon Cities draw 0-0 with Hearts of Oak



• Legon Cities coach believes his side can improve in their next game



Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu has hailed his side’s effort in holding Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless game.



The Royals became the fifth side to deny the Phobians a win on the opening day of a league season in the last five campaigns after their 0-0 game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 31.



The Phobians came into the game with a motive to win following Asante Kotoko’s comeback victory on Saturday but the great performance of goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi repeatedly denied Hearts.

Despite earning a point from the game, Coach Maxwell Konadu was content with his side’s performance in the game because their plan worked.



“We came with a game plan. Though not perfect, we were able to hold them, trying to frustrate them with our combination passes and to some extent, it worked,” the former Asante Kotoko coach said in his post-match interview.



Explaining how The Royals were able to hold Hearts of Oak in their backyard he said, “We saw that they decided to go long. That is where we started picking up the second balls and we played our game.”



The coach admitted that his players were a little jittery when it came to defense but they will work to improve on it in their next game.



“We made some elementary mistakes because playing from the back was a bit difficult. We will go on to work on it and make sure we do it better next time,” he stated.

Maxwell Konadu has not lost a game against Hearts of Oak in five competitive games.



Legon Cities will host Real Tamale United in their next league game next weekend.



