'Maxwell Konadu is my boss and he knows it' - Samuel Boadu speaks after Legon Cities clash

Maxwell Konadu and Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has paid tribute to Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu, saying the latter is his boss after their matchday 18 encounter on Saturday.

The Phobians began the second round of the Ghana Premier League with a 1-1 stalemate at the El Wak Stadium.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions opened the scoring through Isaac Mensah and seemed to have secured all points at stake, but the Royals fought back to restore parity in the dying embers of the game.



After the game, the former Medeama coach noted Maxwell Konadu is his boss and, for that matter, cannot take anything away from him.

“Maxwell Konadu is my boss and he knows it” Legon Cities media tweeted which was sighted by Footballghana.com.





