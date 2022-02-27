Maxwell Konadu praises 'legend' Sulley Muntari after Hearts clash

Sulley Muntari and Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu has paid tribute to ex-Black Stars midfielder and Ghana Premier League returnee Sulley Muntari after the game against Hearts of Oak at the El-Wak Stadium on Saturday.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star featured for the Phobians as they were held by the Royals in Accra.



Muntari delivered a sumptuous assist for Isaac Mensah's opener to give Hearts of Oak the lead, but a late Osman Amadu goal saw the two sides share the spoils.



After the game, Maxwell Kanadu shared his excitement on seeing Muntari play in the domestic league and adds it is an inspiration to the young ones.



"Well done legend Sulley, happy to see you back on the pitch, most of the young players are happy to be sharing the same platform with you today. They are learning from you, one of the best players of our time. Good luck legend," he posted on Twitter.

Muntari was replaced later in the game after picking an injury.



He has made four appearances since joining Hearts of Oak early this month.



