Maxwell Konadu satisfied with Legon Cities draw against Chelsea

Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities winless in their last four games

Cities have failed to score in their last three matches



Maxwell Konadu hopeful of improving their team



Legon Cities manager, Maxwell Konadu has said that his team's draw against Berekum Chelsea is better than picking up a defeat.



The Black Stars assistant manager believes Cities did all they could to get the maximum points but it was not meant to be.



The Royals were held to a goalless stalemate at the El Wak Sports Stadium on Sunaday, December 12.

After recording what is a second successive goalless draw, the ex-Asante Kotoko coach said the game went just the way he anticipated.



"The game was fine as expected but it's better than losing all three points," he said after the game.



"We tried our best but this is the final result." He added.



Maxwell Konadu continued that he is optimistic his side will improve in the subsequent games.



"We worked a lot ahead of this game but I believe we will keep getting better," he added.

Next of the schedule for Legon Cities is a trip to Tarkwa, Akoon Park to face Medeama.



The Royals have struggled for goals this season, netting in only two of the seven games played. In total, they have scored 5 goals.



Moreover, their draw against Chelsea means they have drawn four of thier seven games this term, losing two and winning one.



Hence, the Red and Blacks sit 12 on the league table with 7 points, averaging a point per game.