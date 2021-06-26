Maxwell Konadu starts work as Ghana U17 coach, set to open camping on Monday

Konadu has named a 30-man squad who will converge at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence

Former Asante Kotoko manager, Maxwell Konadu, has started work as head coach of Ghana’s U17 side, the Black Starlets, and is set to open camping on Monday.

Konadu has named a 30-man squad who will converge at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Monday to start training.



This is part of the exercise to build a strong male U-17 national team for future competitions.



A number of the players are drawn from the U-15 team with others selected from scouting by the coach.



Another batch is expected to be called up after this phase.



The invited players are:

Saaba Kelvin (Dansoman Barcelona Academy), Zulka Massaoud (Young Goldfields), Umar Farouk (Baffuor Soccer Academy)



Saad Mohammed (Tafo Opera FC), Rashid Abdul Adam (Bernad Ajax Academy), Felix Osei Agyemang (Abrepo New Castle FC), Felix Konadu Yiadom (Baffuor Soccer Academy – Sunyani), Francis Mensah (Akosombo Krystal Palace), Isaac Baffoe (Young Apostles), Owusu Antwi (Akosombo Krystal Palace), Akwasi Bentil (Heart of Lions), John Batigi (Cheeter FC), Mustapha Abu (Techiman Liberty), Kelvin Ofosu (Ozil FC), Jude Lekuu (Sharp Arrows), Nathaniel Awaitey (Golden Kicks), Aboagye Rabi (Bekwai Youth Academy), Abdul Abubakar Gafaru (Vision FC), Bright Aklie (Semper-Fi Academy), Ibrahim Mohammed (Rising Stars), Alidu Abdul Rauf (Still Believe FC), Enoch Anyare (Asokwa Deportivo), Okyere James (Koforidua Suhyen FC), Alidu Samuaila, Abdul Kudus Shama (Mountain Movers), Mohammed Ibrahim (Ebony Babies), Foster Apetorgbor (Asekem FC), Ewuah Solomon (Huracan FC), Gado Abubakar (Zilina FC), Ibrahim Mohammed (Rising Stars).



Maxwell Konadu has previously coached Ghana’s U20 side and the senior national team, the Black Stars as well as serving as the assistant to Kwasi Appiah in 2011 for the Ghana U23 side.



He was also the head coach of the Black Stars B from 2013 to 2017.



He guided the side to win the WAFU Championship in 2013 and 2017 and finished second in 2019 during the tournament in Senegal.