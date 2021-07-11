Maxwell Woledzi scores for Nordsjaelland in pre-season friendly

Sun, 11 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi's powerful close-range header helped Nordsjaelland secure a convincing pre-season friendly win.
Woledzi's goal ensured that Nordsjaelland defeated Dutch side Royal Antwerp 3-0 on Saturday.
His goal was the last after his compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana had opened the scoring and Ivorian Mohammed Diomande scored the second.
The 20-year-old was promoted to Nordsjaelland first team last term, where he made 16 appearances across all competitions and scored one goal.
He will be hoping to improve on his numbers in the coming season.
Watch goal below
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Kamaldeen Sulemana scores again in Nordsjaelland pre-season victory over Royal Antwerp
- I can't wait to get started - Samuel Tetteh after signing for Turkish side Adanaspor AS
- Malik Abubakari trains for the first time with Malmo FF
- 'He's not the bad boy everyone says' – Former AC Monza coach defends Balotelli
- Samuel Owusu beats Andre Ayew, Kudus to clinch Ghana's Most Influential Youth Footballer Award 2021
- Read all related articles