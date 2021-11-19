'May the good side win' - Hasaacas Ladies CEO ahead of CAFWCL final

Hasaacas Ladies CEO, Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Hasaacas Ladies face Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in a historic final

Hasaacas Ladies Cheif confident of beating Sundowns in the finals



The players are focused- Hasaacas Ladies' CEO Evelyn Nsiah Asare



Hasaacas Ladies CEO Evelyn Nsiah Asare has said may the good side carry the day in her team's CAF Women's Champions League final against Sundown Ladies.



The club chief believes her side have given a good account of themselves, and thus today's results won't be different.



Hasaacas Ladies are the best scoring side at the tournament with 10 goals and are also unbeaten.



Along the same vein, Sundowns are also unbeaten, but unlike Hasaacas, they had to rely on penalties to qualify for the finals.

Speaking to Joy News on Thursday, Nsiah Asare acknowledged her opponents ahead of the game but believes Hasaacas will prevail.



"They are a very good side. They are well-composed, and I believe that my team is also well-composed so, I think on Friday we will give you people a very good game. May the good side win. We have written a good story of ourselves, and Friday will not be different."



Additionally, the Asante Kotoko member said the players are focused on winning the trophy.



"We have 24 hours to the game, and all that the players are thinking about is to win the cup to Ghana. They are focused, and they know that if they are able to lift this trophy for the first time, so many things are going to change in their lives."



The inaugural final will be staged at the 30th June Stadium, with kickoff set at 17:00GMT.