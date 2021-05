Mbaka: Nigerians for social media dey react to Fr Mbaka tok make Buhari resign

File foto of Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka at a meeting with Buhari for Aso Villa

Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka latest prophesy dey make Nigerians for social media dey react.

Di controversial Catholic priest and spiritual director of Adoration Ministry naa ogbonge supporter of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.



But Fr. Mbaka make u-turn for im latest prophesy wia di priest say God ask am to withdraw im support for di president.



Many Nigerians dey tok dia minds and dem dye divided into two main groups; di ones wey want make dem protect Mbaka plus believe say im make sense die and dose wey believe say di man of God no try at all.

E still get some pipo for social media wey drag oda pastors wey don dey do prophesy say Buhari na di ansa wey Nigeria give.