Mboma City retains HAMISOC trophy

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The 5th Happy Man Bitters Inter Community Soccer Competition 2021 ended on a high note on Monday at the COS Park Navrongo.

The event featured important Ghanaian football personalities such as Samuel Boadu, head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, and Coach Ibrahim Tanko, a FIFA Pro Licensed A coach and Technical Director of Accra Lions. Samuel Inkoom of the Ghana Black Stars, former Hearts of Oak player Bernard Don Bortey, and Yussif Chibsah, former captain of Ghana's U-23 squad.



Founder and President of Charger Limited, the makers of Happy Man Bitters and Happy Man Plus One Beverages, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey was also in attendance with his team, as well as the Overlord of the Navrongo Traditional area Pɛ Denis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Joseph Adongo, the Regional FA Chairman, Salifu Zida and a host of other very important personalities.



The final match was a tense battle between Mboma City and Mission Warriors, who were held scoreless in the first half. on the 78th minute of game time, the Mission Warriors conceded a goal to the tenacious defending champs and the COS park went berserk in celebration. With this victory, Mboma city becomes the first team to win the tournament twice.



The winners received a cash award of five thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 5000.00), a gient trophy, gold medals, training bibs and a set of jerseys.



Mission Warriors took home two thousand Ghana cedis (GHC2000), silver medals, training bibs and a set of jerseys.



Save the Frogs Football Club finished third and took home a cash prize of one thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC1000), bronze medals, training bibs and a set of jerseys. Biu Union stars placed 4th and took home training bibs and a set of jerseys.

Individual awards were given for Best Player, who received a golden boot trophy, Best Goalkeeper, who received a golden glove trophy, top scorer, who received a golden ball trophy, best young player who received cash price, the best coach who received a sports planner and tickets for a treat.



Best Player: Abdulai Abdul Malik- Mboma City



Top Scorer: Alhassan Daridahi- Mboma City



Best Goalkeeper: Martin Atudiko- Mission Warriors



Young player: Apotiba Isaac-Mboma City



Best Coach: Jonathan zagnenia- Mboma City

The officiating officials were not forgotten, as they were also presented with gold medals for their exceptional work.



HAMISOC has developed a tradition over the last few years of selecting the tournament's top 11 players, dubbed the HAMISOC PRO 11 who are voted for by all the team coaches. They received certificates of honour.



Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, who addressed the crowd at the conclusion, communicated to the people of Navrongo his intention to continue developing the Happy Man Bitters Inter Community Soccer Competition.



He added that other parties are interested in the competition, and as such, Happy Man Bitters would collaborate with them to guarantee that it grows in size each year.